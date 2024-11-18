Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
316 / 365
Fairy Dust
Another 2 cards made for up coming birthdays. As you might guess fairy lovers.. they are stamped and glittered and very simple to make. I love the end results
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4332
photos
155
followers
70
following
86% complete
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
card
,
craft
,
handmade
,
–
,
-stamped
,
inked-fairies-glitter
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close