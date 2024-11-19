Previous
Segulls by craftymeg
317 / 365

Segulls

Our daughters cats and dog watching transfixed as the seagulls were swooping in the street.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beverley ace
Very focused on the activity outside…
November 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love this, Margaret! Obviously, they all get along! Is the dog a Welsh Corgi? Our nephew's wife has several of those!
November 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
So adorable!
November 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
A cute capture of them all. Fav 😊
November 19th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a cute capture
November 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute - amazing how they all view the intruder on the lawn !
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
November 19th, 2024  
