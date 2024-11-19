Sign up
Previous
317 / 365
Segulls
Our daughters cats and dog watching transfixed as the seagulls were swooping in the street.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4333
photos
155
followers
70
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Views
12
Comments
8
8
Fav's
3
3
Album
YEAR 12
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
november
,
dog-cats-window-watching-
Beverley
ace
Very focused on the activity outside…
November 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Love this, Margaret! Obviously, they all get along! Is the dog a Welsh Corgi? Our nephew's wife has several of those!
November 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
So adorable!
November 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
A cute capture of them all. Fav 😊
November 19th, 2024
Michelle
Such a cute capture
November 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute - amazing how they all view the intruder on the lawn !
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
November 19th, 2024
