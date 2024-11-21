Previous
Miss you by craftymeg
320 / 365

Miss you

Just a photo to mark the anniversary of my loving cat Charlie who crossed the rainbow bridge a year to the date. Miss him so much
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What's happened - I thought I had commented on this yesterday - however a lovely image to remember Charlie by ! How we miss our 4 legged friends !
November 22nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
@beryl somehow it disappeared, I thought I was going crazy! So had to quickly put it on again. Don’t know where the other went!
November 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh, Margaret, such a sweet memory photo! Very sorry for your loss of Charlie! We have had many pets over the years and still miss quite a few of them, even years later. Bless you!
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
So precious!
November 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So sorry for your loss. Charlie was a beautiful cat. Even long after they left us I understand how we miss those loved pets.
November 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Poor old Charlie ❤️🐈‍⬛
November 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet memorial picture.
November 22nd, 2024  
