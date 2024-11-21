Sign up
320 / 365
Miss you
Just a photo to mark the anniversary of my loving cat Charlie who crossed the rainbow bridge a year to the date. Miss him so much
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
7
2
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
cat-moggy-black-white-moggy-charlie-november
,
-remembering.
Beryl Lloyd
What's happened - I thought I had commented on this yesterday - however a lovely image to remember Charlie by ! How we miss our 4 legged friends !
November 22nd, 2024
Margaret Brown
@beryl
somehow it disappeared, I thought I was going crazy! So had to quickly put it on again. Don’t know where the other went!
November 22nd, 2024
Barb
Oh, Margaret, such a sweet memory photo! Very sorry for your loss of Charlie! We have had many pets over the years and still miss quite a few of them, even years later. Bless you!
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
So precious!
November 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
So sorry for your loss. Charlie was a beautiful cat. Even long after they left us I understand how we miss those loved pets.
November 22nd, 2024
Wylie
Poor old Charlie ❤️🐈⬛
November 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a sweet memorial picture.
November 22nd, 2024
