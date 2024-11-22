Spitfire

I just managed to catch this shot as we were in Asda car park this afternoon. The spitfire was painted on the side of a van, it was amazing, I wish I could have caught it all but the van was leaving so I just chanced it and caught most of the artwork. I wish I could have seen the other side but I did notice the doors at the back also adorned with more fighters, it had no printing or signage either. If only we had been a few minutes earlier…..

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome