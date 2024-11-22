Previous
Spitfire by craftymeg
321 / 365

Spitfire

I just managed to catch this shot as we were in Asda car park this afternoon. The spitfire was painted on the side of a van, it was amazing, I wish I could have caught it all but the van was leaving so I just chanced it and caught most of the artwork. I wish I could have seen the other side but I did notice the doors at the back also adorned with more fighters, it had no printing or signage either. If only we had been a few minutes earlier…..
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fabulous capture…
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact