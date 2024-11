Packing!

The grandkids are getting packed ready to move!

Well they are having more fun than their parents, so fraught, a house like a tip and no clear word from any of the parties, they are supposed to finalize on Friday and can’t get any answers. Money spent and probably wasted and a house which was the only one that suited lost. It’s been going on since august. So frustrating and stressful.

Best on black



