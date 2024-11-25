Previous
Another Day by craftymeg
324 / 365

Another Day

Just spent the whole of today getting a 3 card order ready. I made a repeat although not the same sunset poppy card which starts out as a white piece of watercolour card. It’s very satisfying seeing a colourful card take shape and the other two are photo cards of Saltburn where the recipients live. All done now on time and they were so enjoyable to make.
Now all I have to do is make the final10 Christmas cards for immediate family, I’ve not decided on exactly what I am doing yet but I’m enjoying the rest between batches. At the last count I have made 60 cards in the past 3 weeks a mixture of Christmas and orders.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Sooo clever and what a joy it must be to receive one of your cards!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact