Another Day

Just spent the whole of today getting a 3 card order ready. I made a repeat although not the same sunset poppy card which starts out as a white piece of watercolour card. It’s very satisfying seeing a colourful card take shape and the other two are photo cards of Saltburn where the recipients live. All done now on time and they were so enjoyable to make.

Now all I have to do is make the final10 Christmas cards for immediate family, I’ve not decided on exactly what I am doing yet but I’m enjoying the rest between batches. At the last count I have made 60 cards in the past 3 weeks a mixture of Christmas and orders.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome