Mellow

A photo of Roseberry topping from a different angle in the mellow afternoon sun today. The track that is used most often is on the left, there is such a lot of damage. The diggers have gone now and hopefully the work they have done will make it safe for a few more years. If you look closely you can see someone on the track up to the peak on the left hand side. .





