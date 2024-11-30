Sign up
Previous
329 / 365
Red sky at night
There has been some lovely red sunset skies this past month. Today I was out shopping and managed to catch the setting rays across the sky and clouds.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 30th, 2024
