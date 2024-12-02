Previous
The Move! by craftymeg
331 / 365

The Move!

Little Diva knows all the dance moves bless her, she’s only 4 and is so good. She enjoyed herself so much showing us her dance routine.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Don’t I wish I could still move like that. What a precious capture.
December 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
such a special capture of that cutie!
December 2nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Lots of joy and expression.
December 2nd, 2024  
Michelle
Such a cutie
December 2nd, 2024  
