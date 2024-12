Silk Explosion!

I just love this Mandelbrot it’s so like pearls and silk. Another day busy and weather not good with bad light so hope everyone likes this 3D FRAX. If anyone is interested you can download the program from the apple App Store I found it by chance when I was searching for fractals to use as backgrounds for my card making.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome