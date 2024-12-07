Sign up
336 / 365
Colours
Taken a month ago, this beach was giving a lovely display
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and fears. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
beach
,
autumn
,
–
,
-colors-october
Jackie Snider
Beautiful!
December 7th, 2024
