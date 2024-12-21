Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
350 / 365
Bauble
The trees up and most of the bits we need are now in the freezer, presents wrapped, cakes made and just sausage rolls to make and Christmas cake to ice. I think I am nearly done.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4366
photos
154
followers
70
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 12
Taken
20th December 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas-red-bauble-december
Mags
ace
That's just so pretty!
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close