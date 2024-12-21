Previous
Bauble by craftymeg
350 / 365

Bauble

The trees up and most of the bits we need are now in the freezer, presents wrapped, cakes made and just sausage rolls to make and Christmas cake to ice. I think I am nearly done.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
That's just so pretty!
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact