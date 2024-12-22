Previous
Over the drystone wall by craftymeg
351 / 365

Over the drystone wall

A view of over the fields and Dale to the moor beyond over the drystone wall.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mike ace
great composition with that wall
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a neat dry stone wall and a lovely view beyond !
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely view… beautifully done
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact