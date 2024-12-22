Sign up
Previous
351 / 365
Over the drystone wall
A view of over the fields and Dale to the moor beyond over the drystone wall.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
3
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4367
photos
154
followers
70
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
6
3
1
YEAR 12
north-york-moors-winter-drystone-wall
mike
ace
great composition with that wall
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a neat dry stone wall and a lovely view beyond !
December 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely view… beautifully done
December 22nd, 2024
