Favourites

These are my two favourite pens, in fact I love them. The smaller navy one is “The Wren” which I was given this Christmas along with ink tips and reservoirs, they are such a brilliant idea. Its tips and reservoirs are interchangeable making it a permanent pen, no throwing away, it’s made of Anodised Aluminium and folds to less than 4 inches in length. It is from “TOMS STUDIO”, hubbie got me it and had it engraved to personalise it.

The gold pen is “The Lumos” made in the same way with the same materials, fillable in the same way and this one is a duo nib it unscrews in the middle and takes a multiple of 9 different nib sizes used for sketching and calligraphy and can carry two different colour inks. This was a birthday present a couple of years ago again from hubbie, I use it daily and carry it with me along with my sketch book.

I can’t recommend them highly enough if anyone is interested go to Toms Studio where you will be spoilt for choice. I have several of his dip pens too.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.