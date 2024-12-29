Sign up
Concentration
Not taken by me but by her aunt while she was busy writing on her new lit acrylic board with luminous pens. I can say it was a big hit and kept her busy a good part of the afternoon!
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
4374
photos
154
followers
70
following
14
5
YEAR 12
christmas
granddaughter
concentration
Casablanca
ace
What lovely lighting
December 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh, that sounds like a marvellous gift!
How's that puzzle coming along?
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet!
December 29th, 2024
Michelle
Cute capture
December 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful light on a beautiful child. =)
December 29th, 2024
