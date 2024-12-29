Previous
Concentration by craftymeg
Concentration

Not taken by me but by her aunt while she was busy writing on her new lit acrylic board with luminous pens. I can say it was a big hit and kept her busy a good part of the afternoon!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What lovely lighting
December 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh, that sounds like a marvellous gift!
How’s that puzzle coming along?
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Sweet!
December 29th, 2024  
Michelle
Cute capture
December 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful light on a beautiful child. =)
December 29th, 2024  
