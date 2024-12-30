Previous
Snakes and Ladders by craftymeg
359 / 365

Snakes and Ladders

Another face of concentration playing this good old fashioned board game. Our granddson enjoyed a few games with his uncle on Boxing Day.
Best on black

30th December 2024

Michelle
Cute capture
December 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely scene
December 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful fun game
December 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
A cute capture of concentration
December 30th, 2024  
