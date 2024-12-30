Sign up
Previous
359 / 365
Snakes and Ladders
Another face of concentration playing this good old fashioned board game. Our granddson enjoyed a few games with his uncle on Boxing Day.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
4
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
98% complete
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Michelle
Cute capture
December 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely scene
December 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful fun game
December 30th, 2024
carol white
ace
A cute capture of concentration
December 30th, 2024
