Previous
360 / 365
Finished!
Well it has been a fun project and finished in just 4 days. This WASGIJ is a back to front jigsaw meaning the picture on the box is nothing to do with the finished picture.
The picture on the lid is taken from the POV of the lady in blue stood in front of the van in the middle of the picture on the box lid. So it is what she is seeing.
The paper near the lid are the few clues to get you started the rest is guess work. I only helped but it was good fun, now to find another to do.
Better on black
Wishing you all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4376
photos
154
followers
70
following
Tags
wasgij-jigsaw-puzzle-
Dorothy
ace
Oh what fun! I can’t believe you two finished it so quickly!
Happy New Year and may you find many more puzzles to do. 🎉
December 31st, 2024
Happy New Year and may you find many more puzzles to do. 🎉