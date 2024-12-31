Previous
Finished!

Well it has been a fun project and finished in just 4 days. This WASGIJ is a back to front jigsaw meaning the picture on the box is nothing to do with the finished picture.

The picture on the lid is taken from the POV of the lady in blue stood in front of the van in the middle of the picture on the box lid. So it is what she is seeing.

The paper near the lid are the few clues to get you started the rest is guess work. I only helped but it was good fun, now to find another to do.
Wishing you all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Oh what fun! I can’t believe you two finished it so quickly!
Happy New Year and may you find many more puzzles to do. 🎉
