Some of my fav photos of 2024, I thought a film strip was a bit more fun than a collage.
Happy New Year everyone
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
carol white
ace
Lovely. Fav 😊
January 1st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That is innovative
January 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful!!!!
January 1st, 2025
