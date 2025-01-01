Previous
2024 by craftymeg
361 / 365

2024

Some of my fav photos of 2024, I thought a film strip was a bit more fun than a collage.
Happy New Year everyone

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely. Fav 😊
January 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That is innovative
January 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful!!!!
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact