Catnip

He got into the catnip!! Apparently he had a good time but wasn’t affected too much. He’s such a handful at times and his sister isn’t much better, they are into everything! They are about 7 months old now so teenagers! They are though the sweetest natured siblings and don’t bite or claw and are really good with the grandkids.

Better on black



