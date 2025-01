Quiet moment

I love this soft focus portrait of our grandson taken over the Christmas break. I’m afraid I never took any photos over the break as I was too busy with family entertaining, so this was taken by his uncle. It was a nice surprise when it landed in my message box. He’s growing up so fast, he nearly has his front teeth and it makes him look so different!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.