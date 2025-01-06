YEAR 13 by craftymeg
1 / 365

YEAR 13

I can’t believe that this is the start of my 13th year. I have so enjoyed the passing years I still love taking and sharing photos and viewing your photos from around the world.

As usual here is a globe collage of just some of the many floral photos I have taken over the past year. It certainly helps cheer up this awful day we are having!

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Margaret - continue to enjoy 365 as a participant and viewer. - Its such a great friendly and and happy place to be in ! A wonderful globe of garden flowers - so cheerful to see in the depth of winter ! fav
January 6th, 2025  
