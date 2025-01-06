YEAR 13

I can’t believe that this is the start of my 13th year. I have so enjoyed the passing years I still love taking and sharing photos and viewing your photos from around the world.



As usual here is a globe collage of just some of the many floral photos I have taken over the past year. It certainly helps cheer up this awful day we are having!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.