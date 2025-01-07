Previous
Inks by craftymeg
Inks

I mentioned a while ago when I had my Craft room re-vamped a full box of my ink pad went missing and I found out they had been sent to the charity shop by mistake with all my other bits and pieces I no longer needed. I made do for quite awhile but I decided I’d get just some of the colours I was missing. I really have a lot of ink pads but each of them have different uses so these are just ink which are water reactive, mainly for backgrounds in my cards.

Today I got my order and am so pleased I have some of my colours back again. So I am in my craft room getting inky fingers, it can be a very messy hobby. But first I am finishing off a few sets of notelets for future use and presents. Not surprising I always run out at this time of year!
Thank you for The lovely comment faves all our appreciated and welcome.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So you are pleased for the replacement and I had a laugh at the alliteration of inky fingers - itchy fingers !!!!! So good to have a few post Christmas little projects to keep you busy !
January 7th, 2025  
haskar ace
I would never have guessed what it was if you hadn't described it. I am in awe of your skills and your art.
January 7th, 2025  
