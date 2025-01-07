Inks

I mentioned a while ago when I had my Craft room re-vamped a full box of my ink pad went missing and I found out they had been sent to the charity shop by mistake with all my other bits and pieces I no longer needed. I made do for quite awhile but I decided I’d get just some of the colours I was missing. I really have a lot of ink pads but each of them have different uses so these are just ink which are water reactive, mainly for backgrounds in my cards.



Today I got my order and am so pleased I have some of my colours back again. So I am in my craft room getting inky fingers, it can be a very messy hobby. But first I am finishing off a few sets of notelets for future use and presents. Not surprising I always run out at this time of year!

Ok on black



