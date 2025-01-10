Mayflower 1/72 scale

This is the model hubbie finished during Covid. Made from a plan from scratch, it took him 47 years!!

He started it when our daughter was just a baby and then it got put on the back burner with life taking over and another 2 children. It was never forgotten about and when we moved home 27 years ago it was carefully packed and came with us.

It still never got touched, life went on and finally Covid and lockdown landed, life as we knew it ended and boredom set in and one day he said he was going to finish it. It was only a hull so no details and this is how it ended up. It’s a fantastic model and all his own work. I wouldn’t have had the patience!! It takes pride of place in our front hall and am sure one day it will become an antique, its half way there already!

Nice on black



