Previous
Mayflower 1/72 scale by craftymeg
5 / 365

Mayflower 1/72 scale

This is the model hubbie finished during Covid. Made from a plan from scratch, it took him 47 years!!
He started it when our daughter was just a baby and then it got put on the back burner with life taking over and another 2 children. It was never forgotten about and when we moved home 27 years ago it was carefully packed and came with us.
It still never got touched, life went on and finally Covid and lockdown landed, life as we knew it ended and boredom set in and one day he said he was going to finish it. It was only a hull so no details and this is how it ended up. It’s a fantastic model and all his own work. I wouldn’t have had the patience!! It takes pride of place in our front hall and am sure one day it will become an antique, its half way there already!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Are you or your husband building or have built this beauty? Amazing work!
January 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Intricate detail!
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful that something good came out of covid !! Such wonderful and intricate work and it looks amazing !
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact