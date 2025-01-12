Previous
What’s up?! by craftymeg
What’s up?!

Pumpkin up to no good?! That face says it all, she is so mischievous. Love this shot the light, shadows and that pink nose, whiskers and amber eyes, she’s so pretty.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Margaret Brown

Dorothy ace
Those eyes!!! Wow!
January 12th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lol, she's so cute!
January 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Cute little pink nose…
January 12th, 2025  
KV ace
Awww… sweet face!
January 12th, 2025  
