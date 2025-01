Rustic

This afternoon Roseberry was bathed in mellow January sunshine as we passed on our way up onto the moor tops. The bracken showed up russet in the light and walkers were busy trekking to the top and as can be seen there was a couple sat on the edge of the top enjoying the view. The day was an improvement on the past week with temps of 11C , the sun was very welcome but not very warm.

