Previous
10 / 365
Across the moors
A lovely sunny afternoon view across the moors and Commondale. Still very picturesque even in the depths of winter. Taken yesterday
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
6
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4391
photos
154
followers
69
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Tags
commondale-north
,
-york-moors-winter-january
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful as always
January 15th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It all looks so beautifully manicured.
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely view! I like the lines of the stone walls and the green of the fields.
January 15th, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery. Fav 😊
January 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is so picturesque.
January 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning rural scene
January 15th, 2025
