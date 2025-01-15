Previous
Across the moors by craftymeg
Across the moors

A lovely sunny afternoon view across the moors and Commondale. Still very picturesque even in the depths of winter. Taken yesterday
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Beautiful as always
January 15th, 2025  
It all looks so beautifully manicured.
January 15th, 2025  
A lovely view! I like the lines of the stone walls and the green of the fields.
January 15th, 2025  
Lovely scenery. Fav 😊
January 15th, 2025  
It is so picturesque.
January 15th, 2025  
Stunning rural scene
January 15th, 2025  
