Stand

This stand of trees sits on the moor top above Commondale, it’s very patchy but hangs on in there. It is a welcome shelter for the sheep on the moor from harsh weather, sunshine and doubles as good backscratchers ! The rest of the moor is bare with just a sprinkling of trees as you get into Commondale.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All appreciated and welcome.