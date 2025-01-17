Previous
On the way by craftymeg
12 / 365

On the way

Just going along the road to the moor top showing the steep and twisting road along the way
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Michelle
Even in Winter the colours are beautiful
January 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely in the winter sun !
January 17th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely view and colours.
January 17th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely view. I'm guessing you didn't climb to the top!
January 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a pretty english scenery… lovely to see the scattered sheep.
With the warm sunshine beams
January 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
The view is amazing with the curving road.
January 17th, 2025  
carol white ace
Great pov, a lovely view. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a great shot to give an overall feel for the area.
January 17th, 2025  
