A shady seat

The church at Commondale is brick red and has nice seats in the shade overlooking the village , it did look inviting in the sunshine even though temps were near freezing. It does look a little strange in the area as most of the houses are in natural stone. It stands a little further up the hill away from the village as you go out towards the Whitby road.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.