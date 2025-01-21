Previous
Birthdays by craftymeg
16 / 365

Birthdays

Our two daughter’s birthdays are just a few weeks away so I decided to make them the same cards for the first time ever! Our oldest daughter is hitting her big milestone so I thought fairy wishes would suit the day!

For anyone interested these cards are made up using craft stamps then coloured and glittered with backgrounds inked on a jelly plate stamp. It’s a shame all the glitter and twinkle doesn’t show up in the photo.

I do a few backgrounds at the same time so I have plenty to go on with. It’s a pretty inky business and there are never two alike, crafting is so much fun! I have made around 80 cards including Christmas cards since October, I’m thankful for the steady trickle of orders from everyone to keep me busy.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg

Mags ace
How gorgeous they are!
January 21st, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful artwork. Fav 😊
January 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful Margaret - I just love these - fabulous - fav
January 21st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Very impressive and I am sure your daughters will love them. I certainly do!
January 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
These are lovely. They will be thrilled.
January 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… love the colours & fairy wishes
January 21st, 2025  
