Birthdays

Our two daughter’s birthdays are just a few weeks away so I decided to make them the same cards for the first time ever! Our oldest daughter is hitting her big milestone so I thought fairy wishes would suit the day!



For anyone interested these cards are made up using craft stamps then coloured and glittered with backgrounds inked on a jelly plate stamp. It’s a shame all the glitter and twinkle doesn’t show up in the photo.



I do a few backgrounds at the same time so I have plenty to go on with. It’s a pretty inky business and there are never two alike, crafting is so much fun! I have made around 80 cards including Christmas cards since October, I’m thankful for the steady trickle of orders from everyone to keep me busy.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.