Previous
Bumble and Hum by craftymeg
17 / 365

Bumble and Hum

More card work today this time notecards. I find them invaluable and always make spare packs incase I am asked for them. These were kept very simple and made with my new craft stamps, Bumblebees called Bumble and Hum.
I love them they are so eyecatching coloured and stamped with a simple sentiment. I made 18 my hairdresser saw them and bought a pack straight away. I love it when friends also take a liking to the cards I make, at least I know I’m on the right track!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how cute!
January 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully made…
January 22nd, 2025  
carol white ace
Love the simplicity. Fav 😊
January 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - love the clean look and simplicity of the design ! fav
January 22nd, 2025  
haskar ace
Looks beautiful
January 22nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I love this - and what a wonderful idea to have them in sets. They really are lovely
January 22nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely cards
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact