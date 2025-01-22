Bumble and Hum

More card work today this time notecards. I find them invaluable and always make spare packs incase I am asked for them. These were kept very simple and made with my new craft stamps, Bumblebees called Bumble and Hum.

I love them they are so eyecatching coloured and stamped with a simple sentiment. I made 18 my hairdresser saw them and bought a pack straight away. I love it when friends also take a liking to the cards I make, at least I know I’m on the right track!

Best on black



