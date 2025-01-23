Previous
Wasgij 3

What bears really do in the woods!!
Worth zooming in, so funny🤣. This is the third puzzle, it was harder than the last one but completed in just 4 days. We had a good laugh when we saw what the bears were doing. The amount of greenery and browns made it take longer but still great fun. The picture on the box shows you what POV the scenario was viewed from. My friend says they have plenty more to do and not to bother buying any. I think we need a break for a week two before we start another.
KWind ace
A great puzzle! I've done several of that brand before and always enjoyed them.
January 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
My Hubby loves doing Wasgij puzzles. Twice the puzzle, twice the fun.
January 23rd, 2025  
Great fun!!
Great fun!!
January 23rd, 2025  
