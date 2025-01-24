Watched

Our daughter’s family dogs, have you ever felt watched! We visited this afternoon and they were a little unsettled with the noise of the high wind we have had today, it was gusting but not as bad as other parts of the country. Poor Winnie in the front of the picture was so frightened by the noise but Helga behind her didn’t seem as bothered. They are both rescue girls, both good natured with no particular genetics although I do see a little corgi in Helga.

