Sprouty

It’s so hard to take a photo of a black cat on a grey couch, the only bit of colour are his yellow amber eyes. Sprouty was enjoying being the centre of attention, hes all black, long haired with a laid back very cuddly disposition! He’s our grandsons cat and even though he hasn’t seen me for a while he needed his cuddle.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.