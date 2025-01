Beggars bridge

On the edge of Glaisdale village In the Esk valley lies an old bridge known locally as “Beggars Bridge”.

It is a great example of an old packhorse bridge. These sort of bridges, cross rivers streams and becks on rough paths over the wild moorland.



This one was built in 1619 by Thomas Ferres.

The full story can be found here.



It was a true labour of love and had a happy ending.

