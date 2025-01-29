Another order

This time the criteria was, 2xfriends, glam, animal print and a 50 number. I think I managed, my hairdresser always gives me a list and is very exacting but leaves the design etc up to me. Sometimes it’s difficult to incorporate her ideas but I usually manage by thinking outside the box and not beating myself up about not being too exact, she never complains and always love the finished result.

This was just a picture I found on line and I decoupaged the dresses to make them stand out. I wish the glitz would stand out but cameras don’t like glitter card and gold ink. At least the animal print looks snazzy, it’s what you call a twisted easel because it stands up. I am pleased with the end result and she loves it ! She made such a nice comment a little while ago that she felt giving these cards feels like giving a present, I was so touched, she’s been getting cards from me for about 15 years now.





