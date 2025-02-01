Previous
Redcar and beyond by craftymeg
27 / 365

Redcar and beyond

A view of Redcar seafront and the cranes on the river tees bulk handling site, apparently they are on wheels for ease of handling cargo loading on and off ships.
Best on black

Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely! Nice architectural details on those structures.
February 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice one
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact