27 / 365
Redcar and beyond
A view of Redcar seafront and the cranes on the river tees bulk handling site, apparently they are on wheels for ease of handling cargo loading on and off ships.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
carol white
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
February 1st, 2025
Mags
How lovely! Nice architectural details on those structures.
February 1st, 2025
Casablanca
Nice one
February 1st, 2025
