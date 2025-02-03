Angel

We had a trip up to Newcastle today and I had just a chance to catch The Angel of the North. This is a huge steel statue stood on a hill overlooking the four points of the compass as you go into Gateshead. It used to stand with clear views but now we find the powers that be have planted a forest of silver birch around it and all you can see from a distance is it poking its head above the branches. I have never been a fan but most folk love it and I do think it’s such a shame to spoil the view for those who enjoy it.

