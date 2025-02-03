Previous
Angel by craftymeg
29 / 365

Angel

We had a trip up to Newcastle today and I had just a chance to catch The Angel of the North. This is a huge steel statue stood on a hill overlooking the four points of the compass as you go into Gateshead. It used to stand with clear views but now we find the powers that be have planted a forest of silver birch around it and all you can see from a distance is it poking its head above the branches. I have never been a fan but most folk love it and I do think it’s such a shame to spoil the view for those who enjoy it.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact