Previous
31 / 365
Newport bridge
I can never resist a photo as we pass through on the way home. Still an impressive bridge which feels like a huge Meccano model!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4412
photos
156
followers
69
following
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Tags
bridge
,
–
,
middlesbrough
,
newport–
Mags
ace
Great capture of this wonderful bridge!
February 5th, 2025
Michelle
Wow what an amazing bridge, I'd also need to take a picture everytime I crossed!
February 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
It’s a great image.
February 5th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
It sure does look like a giant Meccano model from this POV!
February 5th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Meccano supremo for sure!
February 5th, 2025
