Previous
Newport bridge by craftymeg
31 / 365

Newport bridge

I can never resist a photo as we pass through on the way home. Still an impressive bridge which feels like a huge Meccano model!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great capture of this wonderful bridge!
February 5th, 2025  
Michelle
Wow what an amazing bridge, I'd also need to take a picture everytime I crossed!
February 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
It’s a great image.
February 5th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
It sure does look like a giant Meccano model from this POV!
February 5th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Meccano supremo for sure!
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact