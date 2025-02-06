Previous
Moving by craftymeg
32 / 365

Moving

We were just in time to be caught behind a farmer moving his girls to a new field. He had two collies ready to jump out to keep them in line. Any misbehavers were shut in the trailer behind his 4 wheeler, we watched him effortlessly keep them all in line. I presume they were being moved nearer the farm as they will be getting ready to lamb in the next few weeks. Luckily we were not in a rush and it was nice to see the move being done. This was on the way to Westerdale.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture, I do love watching sheep being moved brings back childhood memories on my uncles farm
February 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Reminds me of some British movies I've seen lately. =)
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact