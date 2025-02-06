Moving

We were just in time to be caught behind a farmer moving his girls to a new field. He had two collies ready to jump out to keep them in line. Any misbehavers were shut in the trailer behind his 4 wheeler, we watched him effortlessly keep them all in line. I presume they were being moved nearer the farm as they will be getting ready to lamb in the next few weeks. Luckily we were not in a rush and it was nice to see the move being done. This was on the way to Westerdale.

Nice on black



