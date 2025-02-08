Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Moving 3
Nearly there, the field they were heading for is just on the right not seen in the picture. It probably is a little more sheltered and better grazing before lambing.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
4
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4415
photos
156
followers
69
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Tags
ewes-sheep-herding-winter-february
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and scene, I love to see how the sheep get moved from a to b.
February 8th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 8th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Wonderful capture, so many colours for a winter's day.
February 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
A sight we never see around here. Delightful image!
February 8th, 2025
