Moving 3 by craftymeg
34 / 365

Moving 3

Nearly there, the field they were heading for is just on the right not seen in the picture. It probably is a little more sheltered and better grazing before lambing.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana
A wonderful capture and scene, I love to see how the sheep get moved from a to b.
February 8th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 8th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge
Wonderful capture, so many colours for a winter's day.
February 8th, 2025  
Mags
A sight we never see around here. Delightful image!
February 8th, 2025  
