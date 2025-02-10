Previous
Spike by craftymeg
Spike

Guess what it’s been miserable cold and wet again today and apart from a visit to the dentist I haven’t used my camera.
Feeling a bit off these past few days as I have an abscess brewing and am going to loose yet another tooth. My dentist has given me antibiotics as she doesn’t want to put a needle into the site. I have to go back next Monday for the dreaded deed. Luckily I caught it before it got too painful, I’ve nursed it for many years and it’s time for it to go. One good point is I managed a same day apt which I’m grateful for.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and vibes. All are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

Michelle
Beautiful
February 10th, 2025  
Mags
Simply gorgeous!
February 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
wow
February 10th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
This is incredible. I hope it took your mind off the painful tooth! I was at the dentist today, just for a check-up. We're still with the NHS and it's £26 for a five minute appointment! ( a 2 minute inspection)
February 10th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful colours… and swirly patterns
February 10th, 2025  
