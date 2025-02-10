Spike

Guess what it’s been miserable cold and wet again today and apart from a visit to the dentist I haven’t used my camera.

Better on black



Feeling a bit off these past few days as I have an abscess brewing and am going to loose yet another tooth. My dentist has given me antibiotics as she doesn’t want to put a needle into the site. I have to go back next Monday for the dreaded deed. Luckily I caught it before it got too painful, I’ve nursed it for many years and it’s time for it to go. One good point is I managed a same day apt which I’m grateful for.



