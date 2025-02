York Minster

Not my photo, weather still horrible and trying to keep my tooth abcess warm but my daughter sent me this capture of the Minster. It’s her birthday so she and husband went on a very chilly trip to York, she said it was freezing. I’m glad for the photo and I know she will have had a lovely day despite the weather.

Nice on black



