Previous
Paddington by craftymeg
38 / 365

Paddington

Another from yesterday, this time from Paddington view point! He was enjoying his marmalade sandwich while he people watched near York Minster. Taken by my daughter on her birthday trip.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous composition. I do love Paddington Bear!
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact