Previous
38 / 365
Paddington
Another from yesterday, this time from Paddington view point! He was enjoying his marmalade sandwich while he people watched near York Minster. Taken by my daughter on her birthday trip.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
february
,
bear
,
–
,
york-minster-paddington
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous composition. I do love Paddington Bear!
February 12th, 2025
