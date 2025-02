Pucker Up!!

Happy Valentines Day! Just a bit of fun, poor hubbie got this valentine card from me, he got a surprise but did see the funny side. I thought it was time for a change, it’s the first funny one I have ever given him out of our 52 years together! He knows how much he means to me I don’t need to prove anything to him!!

Best on black



