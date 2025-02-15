Previous
Valentine by craftymeg
Valentine

A nice bouquet from hubbie yesterday, loved the colour combi.
Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 15th, 2025  
Barb
Gorgeous!
February 15th, 2025  
Beverley
Soooo beautiful…
February 15th, 2025  
Mags
Simply gorgeous!
February 15th, 2025  
