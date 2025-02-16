Previous
🎶Oh I do like to be beside the seaside🎶🎶 by craftymeg
🎶Oh I do like to be beside the seaside🎶🎶

This was the view from the prom at Saltburn beach this afternoon. We were surprised at the amount of folk out for a walk on the pier and the seafront. It was grey cold and miserable the couple in the photo were eating fish and chips and the seagulls kept circling in the hope of tasty morsel. Temps were 5C on the seafront and blustery. It will be nice when we get a few degrees warmer and spring starts to emerge.
16th February 2025

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
Margaret Brown
Joanne Diochon
Nice. You have captured the chilly feel and the seagulls really add to the shot (although maybe not to the enjoyment of one's fish and chips).
February 16th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely ‘windy’ capture!
February 16th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It does look miserable - great pier to walk on though!
February 16th, 2025  
