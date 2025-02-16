🎶Oh I do like to be beside the seaside🎶🎶

This was the view from the prom at Saltburn beach this afternoon. We were surprised at the amount of folk out for a walk on the pier and the seafront. It was grey cold and miserable the couple in the photo were eating fish and chips and the seagulls kept circling in the hope of tasty morsel. Temps were 5C on the seafront and blustery. It will be nice when we get a few degrees warmer and spring starts to emerge.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.