Gull

A black headed gull just coming into his spring black head plumage. He settled just in front of me for a few seconds so I snatched a shot with the pier behind him. No sun, grey, windy and miserable 4C, we didn’t stay long!

Best on black



Three good things today

*I’ve finally had my tooth pulled

*it shot out because of the infection so no pulling.

*I’m feeling a lot more comfy thankfully.



