Doodle

This sketch started out as a doodle of a digital picture I use regularly. It worked out better than I thought so I ended up inking it and am making a birthday card for my grandaughter with it! Crafters waste nothing and I thought apart from the hair it’s quite like her. The original artist is so talented called Mo and based in the US. I now sketch and use more of my own work, thanks to Covid which had me sketching on a regular basis and made me much improved, practice does make better!

Best on black



