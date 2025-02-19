Previous
Doodle by craftymeg
Doodle

This sketch started out as a doodle of a digital picture I use regularly. It worked out better than I thought so I ended up inking it and am making a birthday card for my grandaughter with it! Crafters waste nothing and I thought apart from the hair it’s quite like her. The original artist is so talented called Mo and based in the US. I now sketch and use more of my own work, thanks to Covid which had me sketching on a regular basis and made me much improved, practice does make better!
19th February 2025

Margaret Brown

Casablanca ace
This is so much fun!
February 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Totally delightful!
February 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It should make a beautiful birthday card.
February 19th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Nice work!
February 19th, 2025  
