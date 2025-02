Butter Toffee

Just made a batch of butter hard crack toffee. Hubbies favourite, not chewy to save his teeth, just sookey😂. It will last a while, it’s a treat so a bit at a time. I make it very infrequently because of the sugar but each time it takes me back to my childhood and the invalid butter toffee we used to buy at our local sweet shop.

Best on black



